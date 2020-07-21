E Sources acquires AI firm

BOULDER — E Source Cos. LLC, a Boulder research and consulting firm for the utilities industry, has acquired artificial intelligence company StrategyWise LLC, according to a company news release.

“StrategyWise is a perfect complement to our data science division,” E Source CEO Wayne Greenberg said in a prepared statement. “The company’s success in helping utilities realize the power of their data, combined with its talented team, is a major enhancement to our portfolio of products and services. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the StrategyWise team into E Source.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

E Source plans to have StrategyWise’s platform integrated by the end of the month, the release said.

“We’ve seen tremendous market response to the machine-learning tools we’ve built for the utility sector, and E Source is the perfect partner to help us bring these products to the next level,” Joshua Jones, former CEO of StrategyWise and new vice president of market innovation for E Source’s data science division, said in a statement. “Utilities are eager to make better use of their data, and now E Source is poised to take its clients’ operations to the next level.”

