Dillard’s delays opening in Mesa Mall

By BizWest Staff — 

GRAND JUNCTION — COVID-19 has delayed opening of Dillard’s in the Mesa Mall.

The Grand Junction Sentinel reported that the store, which is taking over the vacant Sears store, will not open in the third quarter as originally planned. An opening date was now uncertain.

 

