Conference call to discuss ways to maintain Larimer’s COVID variance

Larimer County chambers of commerce will join today at 12:30 p.m. in a conference call with businesses to discuss how to avoid losing the state-issued variance that permitted numerous categories of businesses to reopen in the county.

The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce and Loveland Chamber of Commerce will present a “Call to Action to Keep NoCo Open.” Any business in the region can join the call by dialing 970-236-7768. Registration is not required.

The county could lose its variance to health orders if it is unable to slow the spread of COVID-19. “Business simply can not afford to see a roll-back or closure,” the chambers said in the announcement about the meeting. ”Join this call to learn about the variance already in place, the mitigation plan being submitted to deal with the spread and insight into action you can take on a professional and personal level to Keep NoCo Open.”

Featured on the call will be Katie O’Donnell, spokeswoman for the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment; David May, president and CEO of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce; Mindy McCloughan, president and CEO of the Loveland Chamber of Commerce; and area business leaders.