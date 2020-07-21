Chase opens new Broomfield branch

BROOMFIELD — JPMorgan Chase Bank NA is opening a new Chase bank branch Tuesday in Broomfield.
The full-service branch at 16820 Sheridan Parkway has a 24-hour ATM, a dedicated Chase private client team for personalized investment and banking services, home lending advisors and business bankers, according to a Chase news release.
Michael Moratelli manages the branch, which employs about a half-dozen workers.
Locally, Chase has branches in Boulder, Fort Collins, Greeley, Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville, Superior, Westminster and Windsor.
JPMorgan Chase has roughly $2.69 trillion in assets, making it the United States’ largest bank.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
