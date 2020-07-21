Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Chase opens new Broomfield branch

By Lucas High — 

BROOMFIELD — JPMorgan Chase Bank NA is opening a new Chase bank branch Tuesday in Broomfield. 

A new Chase branch at 16820 Sheridan Parkway in Broomfield opened Tuesday. Courtesy Chase.

The full-service branch at 16820 Sheridan Parkway has a 24-hour ATM, a dedicated Chase private client team for personalized investment and banking services, home lending advisors and business bankers, according to a Chase news release. 

Michael Moratelli manages the branch, which employs about a half-dozen workers. 

Locally, Chase has branches in Boulder, Fort Collins, Greeley, Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville, Superior, Westminster and Windsor. 

JPMorgan Chase has roughly $2.69 trillion in assets, making it the United States’ largest bank. 

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

