Businessman proposes sports complex near Basalt

By BizWest Staff — 

BASALT — A business entrepreneur plans to build a sports complex in the Basalt-El Jebel area.

The Aspen Times reported that Sheldon Wolitski, founder of the Select Group, is searching for land that could support a complex that would have activities for people of all ages. The center could include everything from yoga to aquatics.

 

