Village Pizza in Estes Park files for bankruptcy 

ESTES PARK — Village Wood Fired Pizza LLC, operator of Village Pizza on Big Thompson Avenue in Estes Park, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection this month in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Denver.
The pizzeria closed March 31 due to COVID-19. Prior to closing, Village Pizza recorded $25,000 in sales for 2020. In 2019, the business had revenues of $424,000, bankruptcy documents show.
Village Pizza lists $40,000 in equipment assets and $91,609.62 in liabilities, including $52,500 it owes to landlord Stanley Village Shopping Center.
Owners of the pizza shop could not be reached for comment Monday as the phone line is disconnected. Attorneys representing the firm in bankruptcy did not respond.
