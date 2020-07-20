Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Former CU Foundation chairman sues over investment strategy

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — A lawsuit brought by the former chairman of the University of Colorado Foundation claims that the foundation could be making more on its investments.

BusinessDen reported that Clarence Herbst, along with a couple of recent graduates, filed the suit against the foundation’s current CEO, the university president and others. The defendants claim that the foundation’s investment strategy places the organization among the top college foundations in the nation.

 

