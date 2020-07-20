Emergency COVID crisis line set for Larimer

FORT COLLINS — SummitStone Health Partners and the Health District of Northern Larimer County have been selected to provide mental health disaster response to people with needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 24-hour crisis counseling and resource call-line, named Colorado Spirit, is now available to anyone impacted by COVID-19. Colorado Spirit will assist individuals across Larimer County in recovering from the psychological effects of COVID-19 through outreach and educational services.

Sponsored Content 3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business

How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two. Read More

“Our warm-line will provide a safe, anonymous outlet for those who may be experiencing a number of emotions due to the effects of the pandemic,” Alison Hartman, program manager, said in a written statement. “Our trained counselors are here to talk to folks who may be experiencing anxiety, depression, hopelessness, worry or even cabin-fever at levels they never have had before. They may not be at the crisis level but really just feeling like they need someone to help them work through this extremely difficult time.”

Funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency with oversight by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Colorado Spirit support call-line will provide short-term interventions. Crisis counselors, working closely with community organizations, will be able to distribute resources and refer survivors to behavioral health treatment and other services in the community. Services are provided at no cost.

SummitStone’s emergency staff will use the health district’s “Connections” emotional support line, 970-221-5551, to offer the services.