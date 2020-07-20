Denver developer planning Superior townhome community

SUPERIOR — Denver-based residential real estate developer Koelbel Homes LLC is moving forward with plans to build a 94-unit townhome development on roughly 7 acres adjacent to the Autrey Reservoir in Superior.

These plans come on the heels of a 2018 proposal by another Mile High City developer, Resolute Real Estate Inc., to build the same number of condos on the site. Those plans were approved by the Superior Board of Trustees but ultimately scrapped. Resolute remains part of the project as a minority partner with Koelbel.

When Koelbel got involved with the project, the firm wanted to “create more of a traditional residential layout with plots and blocks” rather than condo buildings, Koelbel director of development Scott Chomiak told Superior leaders last week during a board of trustees hearing on the project.

“It’s very cut and dried — the plans don’t change” in terms of number of units or density as compared to the already approved Resolute condo plans, he said.

The board approved a final plat for the property, allowing Koelbel to take the next steps toward groundbreaking.

“I’m encouraged that we’ve got an applicant who is actually going to come and finish the plans that we previously approved,” Superior mayor pro tem Mark Lacis said.

Koelbel senior vice president Peter Benson told town officials that the developer plans to begin grading work in August and start going vertical with building construction in November. Full buildout could happen in about three or four years.

