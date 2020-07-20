Bravo! Entrepreneur sets a virtual stage for this year’s event

This year’s Bravo! Entrepreneur awards ceremony will be a virtual event and attendees may participate at no charge.

The annual BizWest event recognizes entrepreneurs in the Northern Colorado area — especially those who have demonstrated through long careers in the region their ability to lead successful businesses while also contributing to their communities.

Sponsored Content Parsing the Future of Work: How Technology Enables Remote Employees

For a modern organization to be successful, it must transform into a digital workplace, with the ability to conduct business from anywhere, anytime, with anyone. That means businesses must provide employees with technologies that allow them to stay connected to colleagues and customers while being productive, even while working remotely. Read More

This year’s winners are:

From Larimer County, Mike Bergeson, CEO of Orthopaedic and Spine Center of the Rockies based in Fort Collins. The organization is soon to be the largest privately-owned, fully vertically integrated orthopedic and spine medical group in Colorado.

From Weld County, Jeff Demaske and Larry Buckendorf, owners of Journey Homes, which regularly employs, counting subcontractors, about 2,000 workers in Northern Colorado.

And to be recognized with the Regional Spirit Award will be Larry Kendall, one of the founders of The Group Inc. real estate company. Kendall’s impact has extended beyond the Group market to real estate and development communities around the nation and world as he has brought his Ninja Selling technique to an estimated 100,000 real estate professionals.

The four will take the virtual stage starting at 4 p.m. on July 29. Tickets for the event are free, but registration must be made in advance to permit entry to the event.