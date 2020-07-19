Fentress, Hensel Phelps complete concourse project in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The first Southwest Airlines planes left the new Concourse D at Nashville International Airport last week in a project delivered by Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Greeley, and Fentress Architects Ltd., Denver.

The 115,000-square-foot expansion helps the airport keep pace with passenger volumes and anticipated growth. The project is part of a larger $292 million Concourse D and Terminal Wings Expansion project.

Hensel Phelps and Fentress are also working on a terminal lobby renovation and international arrivals facility, which are expected to be complete in 2023.

“The new Concourse D elevates the passenger experience as a state-of-the-art facility with modern finishes that will delight travelers as they come and go at BNA,” Curtis Fentress, founder of Fentress Architects, said in a written statement. “The flexible design allows the airport to accommodate future growth, passenger needs, evolving technology and aviation trends, all while creating a modern gateway befitting Nashville’s world-class prominence. We’re excited to continue working with the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority and Hensel Phelps to bring the BNA Vision to life.”

The 115,000-square-foot expansion of Concourse D adds six new domestic aircraft gates, public art, and a variety of traveler amenities, along with improved ramp amenities and function space.

