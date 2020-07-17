Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Vail reopens additional mountain operations

By Ali C.M. Watkins — 

VAIL — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) Friday reopened the Eagle Bahn Gondola (Gondola 19) in Lionshead Village for the summer season. 

Vail also reopened the Epic Discovery interpretive trails, the Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster, grab ‘n go food and drink at Eagle’s Nest and Bike Haul out of Gondola One and 19.

Vail Resorts ceased Colorado operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Summer activities gradually began reopening on June 26 with Keystone and Crested Butte. 

Vail and Beaver Creek opened July 1, with Gondola One. Breckenridge was the last to follow on July 4.

The Eagle Bahn Gondola, Mountain Coaster and bike haul runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Guests are expected to wear face coverings in certain areas including lines, indoor areas and loading and riding gondolas and coasters.

