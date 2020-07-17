July 17, 2020: A Discussion on Mental Health & Morgan Smith

In this week’s episode, we recount the death of local CRE developer Allen Ginsborg and relive parts of BizWest’s Life Interrupted series that spoke to the immense mental health pressures employees and bosses face in this current time. Later, Lucas High chats with Morgan Smith about next week’s Longmont Startup Week going all online. (NOTE: here’s the link we mention at the end: https://www.longmontstartupweek.co/)
Sponsored Content
How is your company managing cash flow during this pandemic?
Covid-19 has sent businesses of all sizes into survival mode. If cash flow was not the priority before, it is now. In this webinar, Managing Cash Flow in a Crisis, local experts give advice that businesses can take action on to get control of their cash flow; and what you can do long term to weather the next storm.
