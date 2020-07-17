Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



July 17, 2020: A Discussion on Mental Health & Morgan Smith

By Dan Mika — 

In this week’s episode, we recount the death of local CRE developer Allen Ginsborg and relive parts of BizWest’s Life Interrupted series that spoke to the immense mental health pressures employees and bosses face in this current time. Later, Lucas High chats with Morgan Smith about next week’s Longmont Startup Week going all online. (NOTE: here’s the link we mention at the end: https://www.longmontstartupweek.co/)

