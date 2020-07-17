Former CU coach Tucker’s Boulder County home fetches $2.8M

BOULDER — The Mel Tucker era in Boulder is officially over after the former University of Colorado football coach sold his Colorado home this month.
The home at 1110 White Hawk Ranch Drive in unincorporated Boulder County sold for $2.8 million, leaving Tucker, who hightailed it to Michigan State University in February after just one season with the Buffs, with a tidy $50,000 profit on the deal.
Boulder County property records show Diane and Julian Astley as the buyers of the 10,354-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5½-bath home.
Barry Remington, a CU football legend turned local real estate agent at WK Real Estate, represented Tucker in the deal, according to a Realtor.com listing.
