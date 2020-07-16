Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



REI to lay off 400 workers

By Lucas High — 

KENT, Washington — Outdoor retailer REI will lay off 400 workers, or about 5% of its nationwide workforce, according to a Denver Post report.

Locally, Recreational Equipment Inc. operates stores in Fort Collins and Boulder. 

A company spokesperson could not tell the Post how many Colorado employees would be affected by the layoffs.

Employees were informed of the layoff last week, the Post reported.

