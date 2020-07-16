REI to lay off 400 workers

KENT, Washington — Outdoor retailer REI will lay off 400 workers, or about 5% of its nationwide workforce, according to a Denver Post report.

Locally, Recreational Equipment Inc. operates stores in Fort Collins and Boulder.

Sponsored Content Longmont Chamber Program Receives Sizeable Dividend from Pinnacol Assurance

Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce workers’ compensation safety group program received a group dividend of $308,806 from Colorado’s largest workers’ compensation insurer Pinnacol Assurance. Safety group policyholders who contributed to the overall success of the group during this group year were eligible to receive a portion of the dividend. Read More

A company spokesperson could not tell the Post how many Colorado employees would be affected by the layoffs.

Employees were informed of the layoff last week, the Post reported.