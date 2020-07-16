Greeley council member elected to CML treasurer role

GREELEY — Greeley Mayor Pro Tem Dale Hall was elected by the Colorado Municipal League executive board to serve as secretary-treasurer for 2020-2021 during CML’s annual business meeting, held virtually on June 25.

Centennial city attorney Robert “Bob” Widner was elected president and Steamboat Springs council president pro tem Kathi Meyer was elected vice president. Alamosa councilmember Liz Hensley will serve as immediate past president.

Hall is a Colorado native who has lived in Greeley since seventh grade. He and his wife own and operate a property management company in Greeley, with more than 30 years of property management experience. The CML executive board is composed of 21 elected officials and municipal staff members who are elected by the membership at an annual business meeting. The board is responsible for overall finances, management and policy affairs of the League. CML is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization established in 1923 and represents the interests of 270 cities and towns.