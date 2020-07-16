Danaher Water Quality acquires Denver software firm

LOVELAND — Danaher Water Quality, a Loveland-based subsidiary of Danaher Corp., recently acquired Aquatic Informatics Inc. from investor XPV Water Partners..

Based in Denver, Aquatic Informatics develops water data management, analytics, and compliance software.

Sponsored Content Parsing the Future of Work: How Technology Enables Remote Employees

For a modern organization to be successful, it must transform into a digital workplace, with the ability to conduct business from anywhere, anytime, with anyone. That means businesses must provide employees with technologies that allow them to stay connected to colleagues and customers while being productive, even while working remotely. Read More

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Aquatic Informatics has developed industry-leading capabilities managing large data sets and helping customers improve decision-making to enable better outcomes,” Danaher vice president Kevin Klau said in a prepared statement. “With our deep applications expertise, we can combine hardware, software, and services together to help environmental, municipal, and industrial customers save money, improve asset performance and reduce risk. Uniting Aquatic Informatics together with Hach’s Claros offering will accelerate our ability to solve the most critical problems for customers across the water cycle.”

Claro’s is a municipal and industrial wastewater instrument and data management system.

Danaher Water Quality formed in 1999 when Danaher acquired Hach Co. for $355 million. Hach was co-founded by Kitty Hach-Darrow, who died in her Loveland home last month at 97.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC