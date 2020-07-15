Premier Credit Union expands membership zone to include Mesa, Montrose, Delta and Garfield counties

BOULDER — Residents or workers of Mesa, Montrose, Delta and Garfield counties can now join Boulder-based Premier Credit Union, the institution announced this week.

The membership field expansion was approved earlier this month by the Colorado Financial Services Board.

Sponsored Content Parsing the Future of Work: How Technology Enables Remote Employees

For a modern organization to be successful, it must transform into a digital workplace, with the ability to conduct business from anywhere, anytime, with anyone. That means businesses must provide employees with technologies that allow them to stay connected to colleagues and customers while being productive, even while working remotely. Read More

Premier already serves Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Jefferson, Larimer, Pueblo and Weld counties.

“Our goal is to grow our membership base and make it easier for individuals who live or work within these counties to enjoy the benefits of banking with Premier Members Credit Union,” Premier chief marketing officer Jason Bauer said in a prepared statement.