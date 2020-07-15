Boulder library promotes reading, discussion about race

BOULDER — Boulder Public Library, together with the Boulder Library Foundation, has launched a program to encourage the community to read and discuss one book.

The One Book, One Boulder: Read, Engage, Grow will host virtual events from late July through November that open up dialogue on racial equity. Participants will read “So You Want to Talk About Race,” by Ijeoma Oluo.

The first online event kicks off July 29 with performances from the Poet Laureate for the city of Aurora, Assétou Xango.

The One Book, One Boulder series announced other speakers and performances from U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colorado; Stephen Brackett, an activist, educator, hip hop artist and co-founder of Youth On Record; and Boulder City Council members Junie Joseph and Mary Young.

More all-ages events will include book discussion groups, workshops and themed storytimes.

Oluo will close the series on Nov. 5 with a community discussion on her book.

