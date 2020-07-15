Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Boulder home made from shipping containers hits market for $3M

By Lucas High — 

BOULDER — A home on College Avenue in Boulder that was custom-built using two shipping containers is on sale for $3.15 million, according to a news release from brokerage Compass Real Estate.

Two 53-foot shipping containers were imported from Chicago and comprise the second floor living space. Courtesy Compass Real Estate/Kylie Fitts.

“Two 53-foot shipping containers were imported from Chicago and comprise the second floor living space,” the release said. “The current owner actually built the home himself and sourced materials from his friends and connections.”

Compass broker Zach Zeldner is the listing agent of the 4,000-square-foot property. 


 