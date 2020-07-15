Boulder home made from shipping containers hits market for $3M

BOULDER — A home on College Avenue in Boulder that was custom-built using two shipping containers is on sale for $3.15 million, according to a news release from brokerage Compass Real Estate.
Sponsored Content
Parsing the Future of Work: How Technology Enables Remote Employees
For a modern organization to be successful, it must transform into a digital workplace, with the ability to conduct business from anywhere, anytime, with anyone.
That means businesses must provide employees with technologies that allow them to stay connected to colleagues and customers while being productive, even while working remotely.
“Two 53-foot shipping containers were imported from Chicago and comprise the second floor living space,” the release said. “The current owner actually built the home himself and sourced materials from his friends and connections.”
Compass broker Zach Zeldner is the listing agent of the 4,000-square-foot property.