BCH to outsource revenue management, data analytics operations

BOULDER — In a bid to remain financially viable and fend off being gobbled up by a large hospital system, Boulder Community Health has entered into a partnership to outsource certain business functions to a subsidiary of health-care behemoth UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH).

Minnesota-based Optum will take on BCH’s revenue-cycle management, data analytics and care coordination, along with roughly 275 of BCH’s 2,400 employees.

“We recognize that as one of the few remaining independent, nonprofit, community-focused health systems in the state that there are some areas where our size has limited our ability to achieve the success that we desire,” BHC CEO Dr. Robert Vissers told BizWest.

Faced with razor-thin margins, made even slimmer by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vissers said BCH was faced with a tough choice: continue struggling with business-side operations that aren’t the organization’s core competency or submit to being absorbed by a large regional or national player.

“It was clear to us that becoming part of a large system not only would lose our independence but [would also result] in cost going up and the quality of care going down for the people in the community,” Vissers said.

The Optum partnership, he said, represents “a middle-path or third option where we’re able to gain access to some of the competencies that you’d normally see only in large organizations because of the scale it requires.”

He added: “By outsourcing [some business operations] to a company that has tremendous expertise, it does two things: First, it gives us the financial lift to remain independent and reinvest in the things that are important to our community — like mental health,” Vissers said. “It also frees us up to focus on our core mission” of providing patient care to the Boulder-area community.

Even the largest health systems have trouble keeping up with certain business-side functions such as revenue management, said Katie Higgins, executive vice president for health system relationships at Optum. “It’s a challenge and most health systems are spread very thinly across a number of different complex administration functions.”

BCH and Optum began talks about a year ago, well before the coronavirus pandemic began its worldwide spread. However the virus “accelerated the need [to focus on patient care] and emphasized how important [outsourcing other operations] will be for us moving forward,” Vissers said.

Earlier this month, BCH announced that some employees will take an annualized 5% cut in pay — 10% each month for the remaining six months of the year — to help the Boulder hospital respond to financial pressure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While roughly 275 BCH workers will become Optum employees between now and September, leaders for the organizations said no jobs would be eliminated as part of the partnership, nor will jobs be moved out of town.

“These employees will wear a badge that says both Optum and Boulder Community Health,” Higgins said. “They will still work at BCH and focus on the jobs they’ve been doing for this organization and community.”

