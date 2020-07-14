Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



King Soopers to stop offering coins as change

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Facing a nationwide coin shortage, Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), King Soopers parent company, will no longer provide coins as change for customers who pay with cash, according to a Denver Post report.

Rather, change can be added to a customer’s loyalty card to be used on the next purchase or donated to Kroger’s Zero Hunger/Zero Waste program.

Federal Reserve officials recently told lawmakers that the coin supply has dried up as a result of the COVID-19 shutdowns.


 