Farmers market exec to help lead Boulder Chamber Community Affairs Council

BOULDER — Brian Coppom, executive director of Boulder County Farmers Markets, has been selected to serve as co-chair of the Boulder Chamber Community Affairs Council, which provides feedback on local, state and federal policy issues that affect Boulder’s regional economic vitality.

Coppom succeeds Vermilion Design + Digital LLC CEO Bob Morehouse and will chair the council alongside Trestle Strategy Group founder Danica Powell.

“Brian is an astute leader who is well versed in issues facing the Boulder business community,” Lori Call, senior director of policy programs at the Boulder Chamber, said in a prepared statement. “We appreciate the perspective, as both a for-profit and nonprofit business leader, he will bring to our policy conversations.”