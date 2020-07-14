Biodesix to handle all COVID testing for Major League Lacrosse season

BOULDER — Biodesix Inc. has been named the sole provider of COVID-19 testing for players, coaches and staff participating in Major League Lacrosse’s compressed 2020 season.
In a statement Tuesday morning, the Boulder company said it secured the rights to provide both virus and antibody testing for the season to begin this month.
Major League Lacrosse drastically shortened its 2020 calendar to five regular-season games and two playoff rounds over the course of July 18 to July 26, with all games hosted in Maryland. The Denver Outlaws are one of the six currently active teams.
Biodesix was focused on lung cancer assays in pre-pandemic times but switched to developing and processing COVID-19 tests with partner company Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: BIO) in late March.
It’s unclear what the financial terms of the deal are or how many tests Biodesix expects to provide during the season. The company declined to comment Tuesday.
