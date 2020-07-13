New office, lab space planned near Boulder Municipal Airport

BOULDER — A developer is planning a new 111,645-square-foot research office and laboratory building in Boulder’s LakeCentre Business Park just southeast of the Boulder Municipal Airport.

The proposed project at 5600 Airport Blvd. first requires the annexation of a portion of the property from Boulder County into Boulder city limits, then a standard site review common to developments of this scale. The annexation request, which would zone the nearly 10-acre property for light industrial uses, and site plan will be introduced Thursday during a Planning Board public hearing.

Plans call for a three-story, 45-foot-tall building with an elevated parking deck.

Boulder-based real estate developer and commercial landlord W.W. Reynolds Cos. is the project applicant. Two holding companies registered to Reynolds’ Walnut Street address, Ptree LLC and LC Plaza LLC, are the owners of the property.

While no contracts have been signed with tenants, a document submitted by Reynolds to planners in late 2019 indicates that “the applicant has had conversations with SomaLogic, an existing Boulder office/lab user that is looking to expand into a facility this size.”

SomaLogic Inc. representatives did not respond to requests for comment Monday. It is a Boulder-based protein-based bioscience diagnostics firm. The company has raised nearly $380 million in venture capital since its founding in 1999, according to startup directory Crunchbase.

The firm “would like to remain a Boulder company and this project is likely the only new facility that would allow it to remain in Boulder. This idea of preserving established businesses and providing an opportunity for new business in light industrial areas is consistent with” the Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan, the planning document said. “Boulder companies have begun to relocate or expand outside of the city, primarily due to a lack of larger, contiguous space to support their growth needs. Blue Canyon Technologies recent move/expansion is a recent example. Given the light industrial land use and larger square footage, this project has the unique opportunity to support locally grown companies and economic growth for our community by providing space for companies like SomaLogic or Blue Canyon Technologies.”

Reynolds’ mention of Blue Canyon refers to a Boulder-born small satellite maker that moved its headquarters to a new 80,132-square-foot flex space in Lafayette last year after struggling to find enough space to expand within Boulder city limits.

