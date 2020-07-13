LIV Sotheby’s names new Denver region president

DENVER — LIV Sotheby’s International Realty recently promoted Shannel Ryan to president of its Denver metro region, which includes Boulder.
“Over the last 26 years, I have had the distinct privilege of serving the real estate community from the ground up,” Ryan, a University of Colorado alumna, said in a prepared statement. “Make no mistake, profound industry change is here, and we are committed to inspire, inform and captivate consumers with measurable results.”
Part of her role as Denver metro president will be to “innovate broker service models and tools, [and] creatively engage with the business community,” according to a Sotheby’s news release.