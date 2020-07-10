Vantage Hemp completes 2 extraction facilities in Greeley

GREELEY — Vantage Hemp Co. completed the buildout of its two CBD-hemp extraction facilities in Greeley this week.

The two facilities, named Falcon and Raven, began construction last July, and both are operational. Vantage will produce high-quality crude oil, full-spectrum oil, distillate, isolate and CBD Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) products for commercial use in the North American hemp and CBD industry. The facilities support large-scale winterization and high-volume distillation.

Falcon completed and commenced operations in April. The 35,000 square-foot building has six CO2 extraction units. Vantage plans to run the units 24/7 and estimates processing 1 metric ton (2,204 pounds) of biomass daily, said Deepak Utkhede, chief operating officer of Vantage, during a virtual tour on July 10.

The north side of Falcon is designated to store biomass. It can hold up to 1 million pounds of biomass, Utkhede said.

With the build out of the 26,000 square-foot Raven, Vantage can process 4 metric tons of biomass daily using hydrocarbon extraction. Utkhede said that Vantage hopes that the hydrocarbon systems will be pure enough to eliminate the winterization step, which has an 80 to 85% recovery.

To date, Vantage has extracted 16,000 kilos of crude oil and 2,600 pounds of full spectrum oil, Utkhede said.

Vantage expects between 80 and 90 personnel to work between the two facilities once they are up-and-running 24/7, said Harvinder Johal, director of Vantage Hemp Co.

“We’ve always looked at the business from the perspective of creating a pharmaceutical grade API supplier versus being an extract company,” Johal said. “That’s where we really see ourselves more medicinal-focused and where I think we will be rewarded for the effort and dollars we spent to create these facilities.”

