Physical-therapy clinic opens in Windsor

By Ali C.M. Watkins — 

WINDSOR — Sisu Therapies LLC, a recently opened physical-therapy clinic, is celebrating with an open house on July 18.

Laura Simenson and Joe Schroeder opened the Windsor practice in mid-April at 1230 W. Ash St. The clinic offers physical, occupational and massage therapy, along with wellness courses and training. There’s also a sauna in the 3,500-square-foot space.

The open house runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sisu clinic. 

Attendees will receive complimentary physical-therapy screenings and chair massages. There will be door prizes, contests and snacks.


 