July 10, 2020: It’s a PPP Data Party & Yoga’s Pivot to Online

In this week’s episode, Dan Mika and Lucas High talk about Monday’s dump of Paycheck Protection Program data and what it says about NoCo and Boulder Valley businesses, and Lucas chats with Nicole & Gerry Wienholt of Boulder’s YogaPod Studio talk about their pivot to online classes in the midst of the COVID pandemic.

Make sure you never miss a new episode by subscribing on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Sponsored Content How successful professionals cultivate an efficient, productive writing process

How often have you started to write a memo on policy updates, an annual report or even an email only to find yourself staring at a blank screen? Many professionals struggle to get started writing — even though they have a general idea of what they should say, they don’t know what to say first. Read More

Sponsors for this podcast include: First American Exchange Company, DaVinci Sign Systems and FMS Bank.