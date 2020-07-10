Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



July 10, 2020: It’s a PPP Data Party & Yoga’s Pivot to Online

By Dan Mika — 

In this week’s episode, Dan Mika and Lucas High talk about Monday’s dump of Paycheck Protection Program data and what it says about NoCo and Boulder Valley businesses, and Lucas chats with Nicole & Gerry Wienholt of Boulder’s YogaPod Studio talk about their pivot to online classes in the midst of the COVID pandemic.

Sponsors for this podcast include: First American Exchange CompanyDaVinci Sign Systems and FMS Bank.


 