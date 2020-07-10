Funding Friday: Congruex raises $11.6M, $12M round opens for seed-stage VC firm

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Sponsored Content Free Webinar: End-to-end Security for IoT Product Design

Like a chain, your product’s security is only as strong as its weakest link. Even the simplest connected device provides a broad range of attack surfaces for an attacker. The considerations for a typical IoT product involve ensuring the security of hardware, embedded software, cloud services, and app/web interfaces. Click to Register. Read More

This week’s notable rounds:

Internet infrastructure constructor Congruex LLC raised $11.6 million Friday, slightly more than a week after it acquired a utilities provider in southeast Georgia. The new haul brings the Boulder company’s total funding over its history to $138.12 million.

Venture-capital firm V1.VC opened a new round to investors with a $12 million fundraiser on Friday. The firm operates in Boulder and San Francisco, and invests in seed-stage consumer, software-as-a-service and experimental technology companies.

Other filings this week (source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission):

July 7: Wilde Brands Inc., Boulder, $1.5 million raised out of $5 million round

July 6: MarkitLend US Consumer Finance Fund LP, Fort Collins, $112,514 raised in indefinite founding round

July 6: Petrel Capital Fund LP, Boulder, $5.24 million raised in indefinite funding round.