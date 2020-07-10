CSU, CU Boulder secure EPA grants for air-quality models

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded almost $6 million in research grants to nine universities to improve air-quality models.

Colorado State University in Fort Collins and the University of Colorado Boulder were among the grant recipients announced Thursday.

The air-quality models are designed to simulate ozone, particulate matter, regional haze, air toxics and emerging pollutants, and will focus on how chemicals react in the atmosphere.

Projects funded through the EPA’s Science to Achieve Results (STAR) program include: