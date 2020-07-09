Louisville planning commission to wait on council decision before taking up Medtronic proposal

LOUISVILLE — The Louisville Planning Commission chose to put off a recommendation on Medtronic Inc.’s proposed corporate campus on the Phillips 66 site until the full Louisville City Council has an opportunity to weigh in on an overall development plan for the property.

The medical-device company is planning a $133 million, 500,000-square-foot corporate campus on roughly 90 acres. The new facility would create 500 to 1,000 new jobs in addition to the existing 500 employees already working in Louisville.

The commission’s decision to punt on a recommendation Thursday comes on the heels of a June recommendation to deny a comprehensive plan amendment necessary to begin construction at Redtail Ridge, the overall development at the 400-acre site that formerly housed the Storage Technology Corp. headquarters.

Denver-based Brue Baukol Capital Partners, Redtail Ridge’s developer, put forth a comprehensive-plan and general-development-plan amendment request that includes up to 5,886,000 gross square feet of building area and 2,236 multi-family residential units.

The commission last month declined to recommend that city council approve the amendment. Board members cited increased density as one of their main objections.

“This [Medtronic] application is to consider a PUD for property located within the Redtail

Ridge GDP and if approved will be conditional upon approval of the Redtail Ridge GDP

and subdivision plat applications,” according to a Louisville planning memo.

“Lets see what happens” with city council’s review of the comprehensive-plan amendment request before diving into Medtronic’s individual planned unit development proposal, planning commissioner Tom Rice said. “I don’t think we can make decisions until we see how things turn out.”

The Redtail Ridge project is tentatively scheduled to go before council July 14 for a first reading and then to a public hearing Aug. 4. The next planning commission meeting after that is Aug. 13.

“We’ve been working with city staff for nearly a year, and we’d like to be heard, and we’d like to move this forward as soon as possible,” Medtronic global facilities vice president James Driessen said.

Should the Medtronic project move forward, the company would become the Phillips 66 site’s first commercial tenant in more than a decade.

Sun Microsystems Inc. acquired StorageTek in 2005 for $4.1 billion, and the workers from that company eventually were moved to Sun’s Broomfield campus. Sun was later acquired by Oracle Corp. in 2010.

In 2008, Sun sold the property to ConocoPhillips for $55.6 million. The energy company announced plans to build a clean-energy research campus that would eventually create 7,000 jobs. But the subsequent spinoff of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) from ConocoPhillips brought an end to those plans, and the property was put on the market.

The land was one of the sites submitted by the state of Colorado as a potential location for the Amazon HQ2 project, with the land under contract to Bancroft Capital. That deal never materialized.