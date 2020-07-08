UCHealth buys Peakview Medical Center building for $5M

GREELEY — UCHealth purchased the building housing its Peakview Medical Center clinic in west Greeley for $5 million last month.
The health-care system purchased the property at 5881 W. 16th St. from an entity registered at the address of Stroh Realty Co. Inc. in Loveland on June 29, according to Weld County property records. County assessors did not have a value for the building available as of Tuesday afternoon.
Sponsored Content
Longmont Chamber Program Receives Sizeable Dividend from Pinnacol Assurance
Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce workers’ compensation safety group program received a group dividend of $308,806 from Colorado’s largest workers’ compensation insurer Pinnacol Assurance. Safety group policyholders who contributed to the overall success of the group during this group year were eligible to receive a portion of the dividend.
In a statement, UCHealth said it made economic sense to purchase the property outright after housing a clinic there for the past decade.
Peakview Medical Center houses an orthopedics and pediatric practice, along with a testing laboratory. It is just more than two miles north of UCHealth Greeley Hospital, five miles from its Midtown medical center and about 1.5 miles east of one of the system’s urgent-care clinics.
GREELEY — UCHealth purchased the building housing its Peakview Medical Center clinic in west Greeley for $5 million last month.
The health-care system purchased the property at 5881 W. 16th St. from an entity registered at the address of Stroh Realty Co. Inc. in Loveland on June 29, according to Weld County property records. County assessors did not have a value for the building available as of Tuesday afternoon.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.
In a statement, UCHealth said it made economic sense to purchase the property outright after housing a clinic there for the past decade.
Peakview Medical Center houses an orthopedics and pediatric practice, along with a testing laboratory. It is just more than two miles north of UCHealth Greeley Hospital, five miles from its Midtown medical center and about 1.5 miles east of one of the system’s urgent-care clinics.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!