UCHealth buys Peakview Medical Center building for $5M

GREELEY — UCHealth purchased the building housing its Peakview Medical Center clinic in west Greeley for $5 million last month.

The health-care system purchased the property at 5881 W. 16th St. from an entity registered at the address of Stroh Realty Co. Inc. in Loveland on June 29, according to Weld County property records. County assessors did not have a value for the building available as of Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, UCHealth said it made economic sense to purchase the property outright after housing a clinic there for the past decade.

Peakview Medical Center houses an orthopedics and pediatric practice, along with a testing laboratory. It is just more than two miles north of UCHealth Greeley Hospital, five miles from its Midtown medical center and about 1.5 miles east of one of the system’s urgent-care clinics.