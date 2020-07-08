Patrick’s Pub adds food to downtown Greeley landmark

GREELEY — Greg Farnsworth, owner of downtown Greeley favorite Patrick’s Irish Pub, coveted adding freshly baked sourdough to the bar’s small menu for much of its 11-year run. After months of shuttered doors from state COVID-19 mandates, the pub is open with a new kitchen and menu.

Gov. Jared Polis permitted the reopening of bars and nightclubs at 25% capacity, or up to 50 people inside, in June. Shortly after, a resurgence of COVID-19 cases resulted in Polis ordering bars and nightclubs to cease in-person service by the beginning of this month.

However, bars, breweries and distilleries that also serve food are considered restaurants. Restaurants may continue in-person dining at 50% capacity or up to 50 people indoors.

The recently completed Patrick’s commercial kitchen — replacing the performance stage — lets the pub operate as a restaurant. Prior to the pandemic, the pub served small bites such as cheese spreads. The kitchen expands the menu to include salads, bratwurst, creme brulee and daily-baked sourdough bread.

Its doors closed to patrons the day before St. Patrick’s Day, a usual slam dunk for the pub. In the following months, it tried to keep its four staff members employed with to-go cocktails, liquor, beer with a small food item. But, Farnsworth had to lay off his staff in May and temporarily ceased operations.

Pick-up and delivery barely scratches Patrick’s typical sales. Last month, the pub’s revenue was 8% of what it earned in June 2019.

Patrick’s had a soft reopening at the end of June and officially opened on July 1. The pub employs five to six employees, all new faces, with positions behind the bar, in the kitchen, table service. Farnsworth said that he needs more hands on deck than before with increased sanitation and cleaning practices.

Converting the stage into a kitchen is bittersweet for Farnsworth. At 900 square feet, the pub had little room for both a kitchen and a stage. He figured it was time to change, but he misses hosting the bands and drag performers who took Patrick’s stage.

“We’re hoping that maybe someday we can bring that back, maybe outside,” Farnsworth said. “Just trying to get creative, to bring that community back without getting close to one another.”

Along with replacing the stage with a kitchen, Patrick’s looks very different from before closing in March. Patrons won’t share stories with Patrick’s staff across the bar anymore. The establishment includes nine tables, separated by antique furniture, including a 1920s phone booth. The funky furnishing serves as room dividers, resembling a modern-day Irish snug.

There will be around 11 outdoor tables. The downtown open-consumption ordinance, passed unanimously by the Greeley City Council on June 23, closes off vehicle use on streets by the Eighth and Ninth Street plazas. It allows establishments to extend their open seating to the street, sidewalks and parking stall areas.

Bianca Fisher, executive director of the Greeley Downtown Development Authority, said that Patrick’s Pub is an example of how alcohol-focused establishments can adjust their business models and survive the pandemic.

“A lot of our bars have since the first go around looked at adapting their business models to be more resilient,” she said, “because a lot of business owners have recognized this isn’t a problem that is just immediately going away.”