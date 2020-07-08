NewMark Merrill Mountains States cofounder Allen Ginsborg missing

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in locating NewMark Merrill Mountain States cofounder Allen Ginsborg. Courtesy Larimer County Sheriff's Office

LARIMER COUNTY — Allen Ginsborg, co-founder and principal of Longmont-based real estate development firm NewMark Merrill Mountain States, is missing, and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate him.

Ginsborg’s family contacted local law enforcement after 8 p.m., July 6, to report that Ginsborg was missing, according to information released by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Family found Ginsborg’s pickup truck parked at Lon Hagler Reservoir southwest of Loveland.

Sponsored Content Longmont Chamber Program Receives Sizeable Dividend from Pinnacol Assurance

Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce workers’ compensation safety group program received a group dividend of $308,806 from Colorado’s largest workers’ compensation insurer Pinnacol Assurance. Safety group policyholders who contributed to the overall success of the group during this group year were eligible to receive a portion of the dividend. Read More

“Multiple agencies conducted searches in and around the reservoir from July 6 to July 8, but Mr. Ginsborg was not located,” according to the press release.

“LCSO deputies, LCSO Emergency Services, Larimer County Department of Natural Resources rangers, Larimer County Search and Rescue, UCHealth Lifeline helicopter, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Search and Rescue Dogs of the US, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and Larimer County Dive Rescue Team assisted in the search,” according to the release.

Ginsborg, 59, is 6’01” tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown/gray hair and hazel eyes. The release said that he is “possibly wearing tennis shoes, shorts, and a dark button-down shirt.

“LCSO is asking for anyone who sees Mr. Ginsborg or has information regarding his whereabouts to call 970-416-1985 so we can contact him and check his welfare,” the release said.

Ginsborg’s company completed a $100 million redevelopment of the Twin Peaks Mall in Longmont, transforming it into The Village at the Peaks, a 442,000-square-foot retail and dining district. A biography on the NewMark Merrill website credits Ginsborg with completing more than 1,000 shopping-center leases worth more than $1 billion, about 50 shopping-center sales and more than 100 land transactions.

NewMark Merrill owns or operates more than 2 million square feet of property along Colorado’s Front Range, according to the website. Ginsborg in 2006 leased and co-developed the Target-anchored power center in the Centerra master-planned community for Loveland-based McWhinney.

NewMark Merrill announced in December that Ginsborg was taking a six-month sabbatical and would assume the role of chairman of the Mountain States office in mid-2020, when his sabbatical was to end.

Anyone with information on Ginsborg’s whereabouts is asked to call 970-416-1985.