Neguse to join ‘NoCo Recovers’ webinar on COVID challenges

FORT COLLINS and LOVELAND — Business organizations in Northern Colorado will present a webinar Thursday highlighting how small businesses can recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“NoCo Recovers — Helping Our Small Businesses Thrive” will be from 4 to 5 p.m., July 9, and will provide small businesses with resources, information and ideas to navigate challenges posed by the coronavirus.

Participants include:

Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colorado.

Sandra Solin, director, legislative affairs, Northern Colorado Legislative Alliance.

Mindy McCloughan, president and CEO, Loveland Chamber of Commerce.

David May, president and CEO, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce.

The free event is being presented by NCLA, MAPRagency and BizWest.

Participants will discuss both available and potential pending government programs to assist small businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as local resources and ideas businesses can take advantage of to help manage all aspects of their business, from communications to human resources to public health compliance. Webinar attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions of the participants.

Please click here for more information or to register.