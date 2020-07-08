KUNC CEO Neil Best to retire at end of year

GREELEY— Neil Best is set to retire as CEO of Community Radio of Northern Colorado after 47 years with the station.
The radio station said in a statement that Best will retire on Dec. 31 of this year. The board overseeing the station has already begun a search for a replacement.
Sponsored Content
How successful professionals cultivate an efficient, productive writing process
How often have you started to write a memo on policy updates, an annual report or even an email only to find yourself staring at a blank screen? Many professionals struggle to get started writing — even though they have a general idea of what they should say, they don’t know what to say first.
In an interview with BizWest Wednesday afternoon, Best said he “would keep showing up until the day I died” if he could, particularly as next year is the 50th anniversary of NPR, the 20th anniversary of KUNC becoming independent from the University of Northern Colorado and the fifth anniversary of The Colorado Sound’s founding.
However, he decided now is the time to allow someone else to lead the station, particularly because the financial pressure on journalistic outlets and other public radio stations from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could mean a larger pool of talent from which to select a new CEO.
Until then, Best said the station won’t be making any radical changes.
“The pandemic is not doing journalism across the country any good, and what we can do here to ensure the stability of our news organization and our music station both is paramount,” he said. “I just want to help make sure there’s a smooth transition for whatever the next step is for the organization. No big fireworks going out the door.”
Best began at the station in 1973 as a weekend announcer for KUNC before becoming news director in 1993 and eventually CEO in 2009. In the meantime, Best is continuing as board president of the Western States Public Radio, a trade group for public broadcasters in the western U.S.
BizWest reporters and editors are regular guests on KUNC’s “Colorado Edition” show.
GREELEY— Neil Best is set to retire as CEO of Community Radio of Northern Colorado after 47 years with the station.
The radio station said in a statement that Best will retire on Dec. 31 of this year. The board overseeing the station has already begun a search for a replacement.
Sponsored Content
Longmont Chamber Program Receives Sizeable Dividend from Pinnacol Assurance
Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce workers’ compensation safety group program received a group dividend of $308,806 from Colorado’s largest workers’ compensation insurer Pinnacol Assurance. Safety group policyholders who contributed to the overall success of the group during this group year were eligible to receive a portion of the dividend.
In an interview with BizWest Wednesday afternoon, Best said he “would keep showing up until the day I died” if he could, particularly as next year is the 50th anniversary of NPR, the 20th anniversary of KUNC becoming independent from the University of Northern Colorado and the fifth anniversary of The Colorado Sound’s founding.
However, he decided now is the time to allow someone else to lead the station, particularly because the financial pressure on journalistic outlets and other public radio stations from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could mean a larger pool of talent from which to select a new CEO.
Until then, Best said the station won’t be making any radical changes.
“The pandemic is not doing journalism across the country any good, and what we can do here to ensure the stability of our news organization and our music station both is paramount,” he said. “I just want to help make sure there’s a smooth transition for whatever the next step is for the organization. No big fireworks going out the door.”
Best began at the station in 1973 as a weekend announcer for KUNC before becoming news director in 1993 and eventually CEO in 2009. In the meantime, Best is continuing as…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!