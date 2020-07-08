Johnstown awards $200K in COVID business grants

JOHNSTOWN — Johnstown has awarded more than $200,000 in grants to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town formed a Small Business Micro Grant Program in April, about five weeks after small businesses were forced to close on account of COVID-19.

“It is very important that we seek ways to ensure the viability of our businesses,” Mayor Gary Lebsack said in reporting about the status of the grant program. “Our micro grant program is just one way that the town can help local businesses survive these trying times and see them continue to invest into our community in the future.”

In the three months since the program began, 23 businesses have received assistance totaling $200,223. More than 30 local businesses have been in touch with the town for more information regarding the program, and funding still is available, the town said in a statement. Grants can be used for business impacts from the pandemic but are not limited to PPE, rent, and utilities.

The town council also passed a resolution on May 26 that permits restaurants to use public space for food and beverage service.

Information about both the grant program and the use of public space resolution can be found on the town’s website.