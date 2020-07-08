Food Bank for Larimer County pledges $50K to agency partners

LOVELAND — The Food Bank for Larimer County has pledged $50,590 in grants to 12 of its agency partners.

The awards are a part of its agency empowerment initiative, through which the food bank assists partners with obtaining equipment and training for their organizations.

The agency partner recipients include Rams Against Hunger, the Denver Rescue Mission, Aspire 3D, Boys & Girls Club Larimer County, Crossroads Safehouse, Global Leader – Poudre High School Food Pantry, House of Neighborly Service Berthoud, Homeward Alliance, North 40 Food Pantry, Salvation Army Fort Collins, Seventh Day Adventist and The Matthews House.

Funds for the grant program were set aside at the beginning of the year, according to a press release. The Food Bank increased funding in response to the pandemic, allowing for 12 of its nearly 100 partners to receive awards. According to the food bank, many of the recipients plan to use the grants to support COVID-19 services.

“We know that the need in our community is great. We also know that one organization alone cannot solve the challenges we face,” Amy Pezzani, CEO of the Food Bank, said in a prepared statement. “But working together, with everyone pulling in the same direction, we can make a difference. Our mission is to provide food to all in need through community partnerships and hunger-relief programs and I believe these agency grants help us do just that.”