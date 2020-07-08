Colorado CBD firms join forces for product-safety study

BOULDER — Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (OTC: CWBHF) is joining with other Colorado hemp and CBD product makers to conduct a product-safety study initiated this year after a call by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for more data on the subject.

Participants in the study, which will be conducted by Centennial-based research firm ValidCare LLC, include Infinite CBD, Boulder Botanical & Bioscience Labs, CBDistillery, CBD American Shaman, HempFusion, Kannaway and Columbia Care.

Regulators, who have expressed concerns about the potential for liver toxicity in users of CBD products, told hemp and CBD leaders in March that they need more scientific research and data prior to issuing additional production standards for the industry.

The study will utilize 100 CBD-users provided by each of the sponsoring businesses, according to an Infinite CBD news release. Beginning this month, participants will commit to the oral consumption of CBD products daily for 30 days and will be monitored by ValidCare’s team as well as multiple third party doctors. Data could be recorded and released as early as the end of the year.