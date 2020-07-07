Shuler Foundation pledges $500K for FRCC health careers center

A rendering shows what the Front Range Community College health sciences building, to be called Grays Peak, will look like when completed next month. Courtesy FRCC

FORT COLLINS — The Noel Barrett Shuler Foundation has pledged $500,000 to help Front Range Community College build its new Health Care Careers Center in Fort Collins. This is the largest donation to date for FRCC’s new facility, which is set to open in August.

“Dr. Barry Shuler created his foundation to support the varied interests he had during his lifetime,” Mark Driscoll, chair of the board of advisers for the Shuler Foundation, said in a written statement. “His primary focus is to make a difference in the lives of young people and to support education at all levels. The foundation’s support of the Health Care Careers Center at FRCC is a perfect fit for Dr. Shuler’s intent.”

Sponsored Content Free Webinar: End-to-end Security for IoT Product Design

Like a chain, your product’s security is only as strong as its weakest link. Even the simplest connected device provides a broad range of attack surfaces for an attacker. The considerations for a typical IoT product involve ensuring the security of hardware, embedded software, cloud services, and app/web interfaces. Click to Register. Read More

The center will provide nurses and health-care professionals to work in Northern Colorado. The two-story, 62,500-square-foot building will provide a centralized, technology-rich learning environment for all of the college’s health-related and nursing programs.

The building — called Grays Peak — will be the main training center for more than 900 students studying health-related fields at the college.

This donation will help fund creation of a simulation suite equipped with high- and mid-fidelity mannequins for use by students in FRCC’s health-care programs. The suite will allow for interdisciplinary collaboration among the college’s health-related programs. It will also provide debrief rooms for post-simulation reflection. The new “Noel Barrett Shuler Foundation Simulation Suite” will also include practice rooms where individual students or small groups can work on their skills.