Register now for Small Business Interrupted webinar

The second segment of BizWest’s Life Interrupted series of webinars will be 9 a.m. Thursday, July 9. It’s topic will be Small Business Interrupted.

The segment will focus on the specific mental-health impacts on small-business owners and their families as they strive to reopen and keep their businesses open in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants of the second segment do not need to have joined the opening segment that discussed mental-health impacts of workers disrupted from their jobs.

Panelists for the session include:

Chris Berger, CEO, Foundations Counseling LLC.

Megara Kastner, consultant, Employers Council.

Mike O’Connell, senior director, Larimer Small Business Development Center.

Panelists will be introduced by Mark Thompson, vice president of sales, Delta Dental of Colorado.

The session is free to participants, and registration information is available here.