Poudre River Public Library district reopens with restrictions

FORT COLLINS — The Poudre River Public Library District plans to start its next chapter in reopening its doors to the public with a grab-and-go system July 13.

The Fort Collins library district closed the doors to its three locations four months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, it began curbside drop-offs of books, DVDs and other checked-out materials. Pick-ups of items reserved through the Poudre River Public Library website or phone line were offered to library card holders.

Sponsored Content How successful professionals cultivate an efficient, productive writing process

How often have you started to write a memo on policy updates, an annual report or even an email only to find yourself staring at a blank screen? Many professionals struggle to get started writing — even though they have a general idea of what they should say, they don’t know what to say first. Read More

“We know how important it is to reopen our physical locations and resume services,” said David Slivken, executive director of the Poudre River Public Library District, in a news release. “Public libraries have always been essential community hubs. As our families and neighbors face a public health crisis, economic uncertainty, and struggle for social justice, libraries are more critical than ever. We are working hard to reopen our spaces and resume services in a way that prioritizes the health and safety of our staff and customers and meets the needs of our community.”

Visitors will need to limit their perusing to 30 minutes and wear a face covering at all times. Meeting, study rooms and computer services will remain closed. Library gatherings are suspended but the district continues to move programs online.

Grab-and-go hours are noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. High-risk populations have a dedicated hour from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays through Saturdays. Curbside services will continue 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.