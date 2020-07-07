Niwot cloud-technology company adds new equity partner

NIWOT — A Niwot-based cloud-technology company has added a new equity and managing partner.
Mark Landes, who previously held leadership roles in technology with large manufacturing and e-commerce companies such as HelloFresh, has joined Altitude Integrations. Landes is partnering with current managing partner Brett Ramberg.
Altitude Integrations is a trade name for Ramberg Group LLC and supports small- and medium-sized businesses and enterprise firms with cloud-technology infrastructure.
“Mark brings with him extensive experience in enterprise environments where cloud services were instrumental in the success and rapid growth of those firms,” Ramberg said in a prepared statement. “Over the past couple years we’ve seen an overwhelming interest from enterprise firms and it felt natural to have Mark come on board as we support more and more of them.”
