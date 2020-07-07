Longmont Museum now reopened

LONGMONT — After a nearly four-month COVID-19 closure, the Longmont Museum reopened its doors Tuesday.

Temporary reopening hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It will be closed Sunday and Monday.

Masks are required for visitors more than 3 years old.

The Museum’s permanent exhibit documenting 14,000 years of human history in the St. Vrain Valley, “Front Range Rising,” will be open, but the hands-on areas of the Museum, including the third-floor Longs Peak Room treehouse, will remain closed, according to a museum news release.

The museum’s special exhibit “Terry Maker: Because the World is Round” has been extended to run through Sept. 13.