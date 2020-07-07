Earth Science Information Partners hires new leader

BOULDER — Earth Science Information Partners, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization formed by NASA to advance earth science data gathering and collaboration efforts, recently hired Susan Shingledecker as executive director.

Shingledecker, who will take over her new position next week, currently works as vice president and director of programs for the Chesapeake Conservancy in Maryland.

Sponsored Content Free Webinar: End-to-end Security for IoT Product Design

Like a chain, your product’s security is only as strong as its weakest link. Even the simplest connected device provides a broad range of attack surfaces for an attacker. The considerations for a typical IoT product involve ensuring the security of hardware, embedded software, cloud services, and app/web interfaces. Click to Register. Read More

“The challenges facing our world today are so great, so urgent and so complex — it is essential that we bring together our greatest Earth science minds working to steward and curate scientifically sound Earth science data and information to develop coordinated, collaborative solutions,” Shingledecker said in a prepared statement. “The power and diversity of partners within the ESIP community from federal agencies, to academic institutions and private sector data science leaders, provides the right environment to foster true partnership and collaboration.