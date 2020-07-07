Boulder Creek plans ‘wee-cottages’ at Rogers Farm in Superior

SUPERIOR — Louisville-based home builder Boulder Creek Neighborhoods is planning to include “wee-cottages” in the second phase of its Rogers Farm residential development in Superior.
Wee-cottages, a relatively new housing type in the region, are single-family, detached houses that range in size from 900 to 1,500 square feet. The homes are designed to look and function much like townhomes, but with a narrow space separating one unit from its next-door neighbor.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.
Boulder Creek, which is building wee-cottages at its Blue Vista development in Longmont and has that housing type planned for it’s Erie Commons project, has proposed 61 of these units on nearly seven acres west of McCaslin Boulevard and east of First Avenue.
“After initially planning townhomes for this area, we decided last year to change direction to our wee-cottage product, a smaller and more attainably priced home.” Boulder Creek director of community development said during an initially planning review held last month.
The Boulder County market “is saturated with large, expensive townhomes and single-family detached homes,” he said. The wee-cottages, which start in the low $400,000s are designed to appeal to younger buyers in search of less-expensive, smaller starter homes.
Boulder Creek’s development plan is set to be reviewed Tuesday evening by Superior’s Planning Commission.
SUPERIOR — Louisville-based home builder Boulder Creek Neighborhoods is planning to include “wee-cottages” in the second phase of its Rogers Farm residential development in Superior.
Wee-cottages, a relatively new housing type in the region, are single-family, detached houses that range in size from 900 to 1,500 square feet. The homes are designed to look and function much like townhomes, but with a narrow space separating one unit from its next-door neighbor.
Sponsored Content
Free Webinar: End-to-end Security for IoT Product Design
Like a chain, your product’s security is only as strong as its weakest link. Even the simplest connected device provides a broad range of attack surfaces for an attacker. The considerations for a typical IoT product involve ensuring the security of hardware, embedded software, cloud services, and app/web interfaces. Click to Register.
Boulder Creek, which is building wee-cottages at its Blue Vista development in Longmont and has that housing type planned for it’s Erie Commons project, has proposed 61 of these units on nearly seven acres west of McCaslin Boulevard and east of First Avenue.
“After initially planning townhomes for this area, we decided last year to change direction to our wee-cottage product, a smaller and more attainably priced home.” Boulder Creek director of community development said during an initially planning review held last month.
The Boulder County market “is saturated with large, expensive townhomes and single-family detached homes,” he said. The wee-cottages, which start in the low $400,000s are designed to appeal to younger buyers in search of less-expensive, smaller starter homes.
Boulder Creek’s development plan is set to be reviewed Tuesday evening by Superior’s Planning Commission.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!