Terrapin Care Station moves to all American-made packaging

BOULDER — Terrapin Care Station, a trade name used by a Boulder-based chain of cannabis dispensaries with proprietary product lines, announced this week it is working with its suppliers to ensure all packaging is sourced entirely from the United States.
“During what is a difficult time for the manufacturing sector due to COVID-19, Terrapin wanted to focus on localized sourcing,” according to a company news release.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.
When the virus pandemic first broke out this spring, dispensaries were not particularly concerned about supply-chain disruptions for actual cannabis products, as the law requires those products be sourced in-state. But there were worries about potential shortages in packaging materials, often sourced from Asia.
“It’s part of our mission,” Terrapin CEO Chris Woods said in the release. “We’re a family-owned American business that wants to support other family-owned American businesses. Ensuring that our packaging is sourced solely from the USA allows us to fulfill our commitment to lift this country, especially as we grapple with a difficult time in our nation’s history.”
Drug Plastics & Glass Co. in Pennsylvania and SunGrown Packaging LLC in California are Terrapin’s domestic packaging suppliers.
BOULDER — Terrapin Care Station, a trade name used by a Boulder-based chain of cannabis dispensaries with proprietary product lines, announced this week it is working with its suppliers to ensure all packaging is sourced entirely from the United States.
“During what is a difficult time for the manufacturing sector due to COVID-19, Terrapin wanted to focus on localized sourcing,” according to a company news release.
Sponsored Content
Free Webinar: End-to-end Security for IoT Product Design
Like a chain, your product’s security is only as strong as its weakest link. Even the simplest connected device provides a broad range of attack surfaces for an attacker. The considerations for a typical IoT product involve ensuring the security of hardware, embedded software, cloud services, and app/web interfaces. Click to Register.
When the virus pandemic first broke out this spring, dispensaries were not particularly concerned about supply-chain disruptions for actual cannabis products, as the law requires those products be sourced in-state. But there were worries about potential shortages in packaging materials, often sourced from Asia.
“It’s part of our mission,” Terrapin CEO Chris Woods said in the release. “We’re a family-owned American business that wants to support other family-owned American businesses. Ensuring that our packaging is sourced solely from the USA allows us to fulfill our commitment to lift this country, especially as we grapple with a difficult time in our nation’s history.”
Drug Plastics & Glass Co. in Pennsylvania and SunGrown Packaging LLC in California are Terrapin’s domestic packaging suppliers.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!