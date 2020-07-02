Miragen regains Nasdaq compliance after lengthy period below $1

BOULDER — After its stock was fueled in recent weeks on the back of positive Phase I clinical data for its blood cancer treatment candidate, Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEN) is no longer at risk of being delisted from public trading.
In filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday, the Boulder-based pharmaceutical company said its received an all-clear from Nasdaq officials after its stock had traded above $1 per share for at least 10 straight trading periods. The stock had been above that mark since June 17.
Miragen was warned by the market last October that it had traded below the dollar-per-share threshold for more than 30 days and out of the minimum companies must meet in order to remain listed on the exchange.
Miragen’s stock ended Thursday trading at $1.06 per share, or a 4.5% loss on the day, but regained 1 cent in after-hours trading for a .96% increase.
