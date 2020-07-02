BCH cardiovascular surgery chief tapped for heath-tech exec role

MILWAUKEE — Dr. Daniel O’Hair, Boulder Community Health’s director of cardiovascular surgery, has been named chief medical officer at Mpirik, a Wisconsin-based health technology firm formerly called Medical Companion LLC.

“We are elated to have Dr. O’Hair join Mpirik as the chief medical officer,” Mpirik CEO Joe Kohli said in a prepared statement. “Dr. O’Hair’s expertise and innovative spirit will be an exceptional asset to the Mpirik team to help drive our product and data science forward.”

Mpirik develops automated patient screening models for cardiovascular disease.

“Delivering high value heart care to patients in need has been the focus of my career,” O’Hair said in a statement. “The Mpirik platform uniquely enables me to continue this work at scale by identifying patients and connecting them with expert care in a timely manner. The result is better patient outcomes. It’s a win for everyone.”

O’Hair will continue treating patients at BCH, a hospital spokesman told BizWest.

“Our community is lucky to have Dr. O’Hair. He’s an exceptional surgeon with a unique combination of skills and experience,” BCH director of cardiology said in a statement. “He’s one of the nation’s leading experts in robotic-assisted mitral valve repair. Thanks to his expertise, Foothills Hospital is the only medical facility in Colorado and the surrounding multi-state region performing cardiac mitral valve surgery using the da Vinci robotic-assisted system.”